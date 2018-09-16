Giants' Brandon Belt: MRI comes back clean

Belt is day-to-day after an MRI on his knee came back clean, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

While Belt won't be shut down for the remainder of the season, he's expected to cede some extra starts down the stretch as he continues to battle a recurring knee issue. Austin Slater figures to see time at first base when Belt is rested.

