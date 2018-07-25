Giants' Brandon Belt: No structural damage in knee

Belt did not do any structural damage to his knee when he hyperextended it Wednesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Belt received good news from initial tests, suggesting that he may end up missing just the initially reported two or three days. He's supposed to receive more tests when the team returns to San Francisco on Thursday, which could potentially change that timeline, but the prognosis looks good for now.

