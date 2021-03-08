Belt (heel) is not yet ready for game action but will continue taking part in baseball activities for the next few days, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Belt underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his right heel in October, placing his readiness for Opening Day in some doubt. He was further slowed by an illness early in camp, though he seems to be past that now. There's still seemingly time for him to get up to speed by the start of the regular season, but he'll need to get into game action fairly soon if that's to happen.