Giants' Brandon Belt: Not starting Saturday

Belt (knee) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rockies, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Belt was pulled from Friday's game with knee soreness. He didn't believe the issue was a significant one, but it's bad enough for him to miss at least one game. He's expected to undergo offseason surgery due to the recurring problem, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit frequently down the stretch.

