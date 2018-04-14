Giants' Brandon Belt: Not starting Saturday
Belt is not in the lineup Saturday against the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The day off will be Belt's fourth in the team's opening 14 games, leaving him on pace to start 116 times. It appears that the Giants want to give Buster Posey a fair amount of time at first base, as he'll start there for the third time this season Saturday. Belt is hitting well so far this year, with a .270/.400/.405 line through 45 plate appearances. A good deal of that early success is BABIP-related, though, as his BABIP sits at an unsustainable .429.
