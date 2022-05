Belt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

It's unclear whether the lefty-hitting Belt's absence from the starting nine for the series finale is a result of southpaw MacKenzie Gore starting for the Padres or continued discomfort in the first baseman's right knee (or a combination of both). in any case, Belt will be on the bench for the third day in a row, which allows Wilmer Flores to pick up a start at first base.