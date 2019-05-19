Giants' Brandon Belt: Not starting Sunday
Belt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Belt missed a few games early in the week as he was dealing with knee discomfort, but this just appears to be a maintenance day for the 31-year-old. Tyler Austin will start at first base and bat third Sunday for the Giants.
