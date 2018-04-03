Giants' Brandon Belt: Not starting Tuesday

Belt is not in the lineup for Tuesday's home opener against the Mariners, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Buster Posey slides over to first base in Belt's place, with Nick Hundley receiving his first start behind the plate. The Giants face lefty Marco Gonzales on Tuesday, but there's no risk of Belt being platooned, as he started against the first three lefties the Giants faced so far this season. The move is likely simply an attempt to keep Posey fresh while keeping his bat in the lineup and has little to do with Belt himself.