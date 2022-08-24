Belt (knee) isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers.
Belt was scratched from Tuesday's lineup after a knee injury flared up, and he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second consecutive game. There's some concern that the issue could impact him for the remainder of his career, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll require an IL stint. Whether he's available off the bench Wednesday remains to be seen, but Wilmer Flores will shift to first base while Tommy La Stella serves as the designated hitter.