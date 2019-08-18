Giants' Brandon Belt: Notches six RBI
Belt went 2-for-5 with a grand slam, six total RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Diamondbacks.
Belt blasted the slam off Diamondbacks starter Taylor Clarke in the second inning, giving the Giants a lead they never relinquished. Belt also had an RBI single in the third inning and plated the Giants' final run of the night on a groundout in the eight inning. The first baseman may be heating up after going 5-for-14 with two homers and eight RBI over his last three games. For the year, the 31-year-old is batting .232 with 14 homers, 48 RBI and 62 runs scored.
