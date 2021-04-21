Belt was removed from Tuesday's win over the Phillies with tightness in his right quadriceps, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 33-year-old went 0-for-4 with one run, one walk and two strikeouts before being lifted during the latter stages of the contest. Belt will be reevaluated Wednesday morning and could receive the day off, especially since the series finale is a day game.