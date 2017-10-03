Giants' Brandon Belt: Officially cleared by MLB

Belt (concussion) has been officially cleared by MLB, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Belt, who has a history with head injuries, missed the final two months of the season with a concussion, but he'll head into the offseason with no restrictions after being deemed symptom-free. He hit .241/.355/.469 with 18 homers in 104 games before his season was cut short due to the injury. Assuming he's able to enter next season healthy, look for him to return to a starting role for the Giants.