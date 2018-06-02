Giants' Brandon Belt: Officially placed on DL

Belt (appendicitis) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This move was simply procedural, as Belt was expected to be out for a little while after undergoing surgery to have his appendix removed Friday night. The slugging first baseman is eligible to return from the DL on June 12, and it sounds like he won't be forced to miss too much more time than that, barring any unforeseen circumstances. Pablo Sandoval stands to gain the most playing time at first base while Belt is sidelined. The club activated Alen Hanson (hamstring) in a corresponding move.