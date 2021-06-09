Belt (oblique) went 3-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Tuesday's 9-4 win over Texas.

Belt spent just under two weeks on the injured list. He was productive in his return, notching his first multi-hit game since May 8. The first baseman is slashing .246/.366/.483 with eight home runs, 21 RBI, 21 runs scored and two stolen bases in 142 plate appearances. He is likely to resume a near-everyday role going forward, although it wouldn't be surprising to see the 33-year-old receive maintenance days at times.