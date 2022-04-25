Belt went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 12-3 win over the Nationals.

Belt showed off a little unexpected speed with his second-inning three-bagger to knock in the Giants' fourth run. He hasn't had more than three triples in any of the last five seasons. The first baseman snapped an 0-for-11 funk from his previous three games with this multi-hit performance, his first since April 16. Belt is slashing .236/.373/.509 with four home runs, nine RBI and nine runs scored in 67 plate appearances.