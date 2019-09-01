Giants' Brandon Belt: On bench versus lefty

Belt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Belt heads to the bench with southpaw Eric Lauer on the mound for San Diego after starting the last 15 contests. The 31-year-old looked more comforatble in that stretch with an .897 OPS, four home runs and 14 RBI. The newly-recalled Aramis Garcia will start at first base in his absence.