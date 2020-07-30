Giants manager Gabe Kapler reiterated that Belt (Achilles) remains on track to return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Evan Longoria (oblique) is also expected to return from the IL, providing the Giants with both of their primary starters at the corner-infield spots. Pablo Sandoval had served as the team's starting first basemen against right-handed pitching for the Giants' first six games, but he'll likely move into a full-time bench role with Belt back in the fold.