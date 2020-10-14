Belt underwent surgery to have a bone spur removed from his right heel, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 32-year-old battled an injury in a similar spot during summer camp, but it's now been rectified heading into the 2021 campaign. The injury wasn't overly impactful on Belt's performance during the shortened season, as he had a career-best .309/.425/.591 slash line with nine homers in 51 games. The team didn't offer a recovery timeline, but the veteran first baseman will have nearly four months to get back to full strength before the start of spring training.