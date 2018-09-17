Giants' Brandon Belt: Out again Monday

Belt (knee) remains on the bench Monday against the Padres, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Belt has been battling a recurring knee problem and will likely require offseason surgery, though an MRI taken Saturday revealed no structural damage. With the Giants well out of the playoff race, they'll likely be very careful with Belt down the stretch. Aramis Garcia will start at first base in his absence.

