Giants' Brandon Belt: Placed on disabled list

The Giants placed Belt (knee) on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Belt seemingly avoided any serious damage when he hyperextended his knee Wednesday, but the Giants will still give him ample time to recover without taking up a roster spot. Pablo Sandoval and Buster Posey are the favorites to see time at first base in Belt's absence.

