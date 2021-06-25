Belt was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Belt was removed from Wednesday's game due to a right knee injury, and he's dealing with inflammation. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but manager Gabe Kapler said that the first baseman could require surgery and will miss more than the minimum of 10 days, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Wilmer Flores and Darin Ruf could see additional time at first base in Belt's absence, while LaMonte Wade was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.