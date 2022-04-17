Belt went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over Cleveland.

Belt recorded his fourth multi-hit performance of the campaign and made his presence felt in the fifth inning when his single to center brought both Thairo Estrada and Steven Duggar home. The veteran first baseman also scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth following an RBI groundout from Wilmer Flores. Belt has not been facing lefties this season but is making the most of his opportunities so far, as he's hitting .375 (9-for-24) in 2022.