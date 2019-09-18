Giants' Brandon Belt: Pops 17th homer

Belt went 1-for-6 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 7-6 victory over the Red Sox.

Belt got the Giants' offense rolling with his 17th home run of the year in the first inning of a game that would last 15 frames. The 31-year-old overcame his injury woes this season (146 games played), but that was negated by career lows in batting average (.236) and slugging percentage (.411). That said, Belt has put together a nice little hot streak over his last 10 contests, slashing .342/.405/.632 with seven extra-base hits as he tries to finish the 2019 campaign on a strong note.