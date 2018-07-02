Giants' Brandon Belt: Reaches base five times

Belt went 2-for-3 with three walks, a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Padres.

Belt walked a season-high three times and has now earned a walk in four consecutive games, raising his on-base percentage to .393 for the season. After slumping initially after coming off the disabled list, Belt has now recorded 14 hits in 55 at-bats since June 16 and has two mult-hit performances in his past four games.