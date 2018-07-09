Giants' Brandon Belt: Reaches base four times
Belt went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, a double, an RBI and a pair of runs scored in Sunday's 13-8 victory over St. Louis.
Belt reached base four times after tallying three hits in Saturday's loss, upping his season slash line to .300/.393/.509 through 75 games. The 30-year-old's career-best marks weren't enough to earn him a starting spot in the upcoming All-Star Game, but he is one of the five last-chance finalists who can be voted into the mid-summer classic. Belt is certainly performing like an All-Star for his fantasy owners this season, making him one of the better draft-day values at first base based on where he was being taken at the beginning of the year.
