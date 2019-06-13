Giants' Brandon Belt: Reaches base three times in return
Belt (neck) returned to the lineup and went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Padres.
Belt missed the Giants' last two contests due to a combination of an illness and a sore neck. The 31-year-old was deemed healthy enough to return to the starting nine even with an off day scheduled Thursday. Belt continues to provide steady fantasy value (.250/.376/.474 with nine homers) in a lineup otherwise devoid of such players.
