Giants' Brandon Belt: Reaches base three times Sunday
Belt went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.
Belt has been swinging a hot bat all year, and he's now reached base safely in 12 straight. The lefty sports a terrific 1.011 OPS to go along with a .313 average, and his six homers already have him well on his way to topping last year's career-best 18.
