Giants' Brandon Belt: Reaches base three times

Belt went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Orioles.

Belt has been locked in at the plate of late, stringing together a nine-game hit streak (.313) with a homer and six RBI over that span. The 31-year-old tends to run fairly hot and cold at times, so his fantasy owners are hoping this hot streak carries on.

