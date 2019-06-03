Giants' Brandon Belt: Reaches base three times
Belt went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Orioles.
Belt has been locked in at the plate of late, stringing together a nine-game hit streak (.313) with a homer and six RBI over that span. The 31-year-old tends to run fairly hot and cold at times, so his fantasy owners are hoping this hot streak carries on.
