Giants' Brandon Belt: Reaches three times in win
Belt went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over Arizona.
Belt has been operating as the club's leadoff man against righties this past week, and he moved down to second in the order against a southpaw Sunday. Part of the move to the top of the order was based on a lack of better on-base options, but it may have had something to do with the first baseman's mid-June power drought (.204 slugging percentage over last 15 games). Belt's power tends to come in bunches, so if he starts putting a charge into the ball again, then a move back to the middle of the order wouldn't be surprising.
