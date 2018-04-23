Giants' Brandon Belt: Records three-hit performance
Belt went 3-for-5 with a home run, one RBI and two runs scored Sunday in the win over the Angels.
Belt has blasted a home run in back-to-back games and is slugging .576 in 17 games this season. It's unclear whether he'll be able to continue this recent power surge, but he figures to see plenty of opportunities to do so moving forward. The Giants take on the Nationals in a three-game set starting Monday.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...