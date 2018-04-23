Giants' Brandon Belt: Records three-hit performance

Belt went 3-for-5 with a home run, one RBI and two runs scored Sunday in the win over the Angels.

Belt has blasted a home run in back-to-back games and is slugging .576 in 17 games this season. It's unclear whether he'll be able to continue this recent power surge, but he figures to see plenty of opportunities to do so moving forward. The Giants take on the Nationals in a three-game set starting Monday.