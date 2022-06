Belt (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list but isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Belt has been sidelined for more than three weeks due to inflammation in his right knee, but he'll rejoin the active roster ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Kansas City. The 34-year-old isn't starting with lefty Kris Bubic pitching for the Royals, but the first baseman should start Wednesday against righty Jonathan Heasley.