Giants' Brandon Belt: Remaining on DL

Belt (concussion) is still 2-to-3 weeks away from being activated from the disabled list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt has yet to make much progress recovering from a concussion that landed him on the disabled list Aug. 5. With Belt out for the foreseeable future, Ryder Jones is in line to receive regular starts at first base for the Giants.

