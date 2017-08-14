Play

Giants' Brandon Belt: Remains at home

Belt (concussion) is still resting at home, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Belt has already spent the minimum seven days on the disabled list, so he can return once cleared. The 29-year-old still has no timetable for his return, and you can expect some additional caution with Belt's concussion history and the Giants not in the playoff picture.

