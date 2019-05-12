Giants' Brandon Belt: Remains on bench Sunday

Belt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Belt made a pinch-hitting appearance in Saturday's 5-4 loss, striking out in his lone trip to the dish. While the Giants' decision to use Belt off the bench offers hope that he'll avoid a trip to the injured list, his sore right knee looks like it might still be presenting complications for him in the field. With Belt idle for the second straight game, Pablo Sandoval will draw a start at first base.