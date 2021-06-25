Belt (knee) is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Athletics, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It was reported Thursday that Belt is likely headed to the IL with the right knee injury, so his absence from Friday's lineup comes as no surprise. The first baseman is still awaiting MRI results and a move to the injured list could very well come prior to Friday's first pitch. Darin Ruf will start at first Base and bat second against southpaw Sean Manaea during the series opener.