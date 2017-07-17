Giants' Brandon Belt: Remains out Monday
Belt (wrist) is not in the lineup Monday against the Indians, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This marks the second consecutive game the Giants' first baseman will miss due to a sprained wrist. No word on Belt's progress has come forth, but in the meantime, Jae-Gyun Hwang seems to be in line to pick up more starts at first base, as he will Monday evening.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Returns to action Tuesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Available as defensive replacement Monday•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Scratched from Sunday's lineup•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Collects two hits Sunday•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Homers, drives in three Sunday•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Smashes 15th home of year Friday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...