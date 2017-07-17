Giants' Brandon Belt: Remains out Monday

Belt (wrist) is not in the lineup Monday against the Indians, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This marks the second consecutive game the Giants' first baseman will miss due to a sprained wrist. No word on Belt's progress has come forth, but in the meantime, Jae-Gyun Hwang seems to be in line to pick up more starts at first base, as he will Monday evening.

