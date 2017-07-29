Giants' Brandon Belt: Remains out Saturday

Belt (wrist) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt will miss a second consecutive game while he recovers from a sore wrist and will be replaced by Jae-Gyun Hwang for Saturday's matinee. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being.

