Giants' Brandon Belt: Remains out Saturday
Belt (wrist) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Belt will miss a second consecutive game while he recovers from a sore wrist and will be replaced by Jae-Gyun Hwang for Saturday's matinee. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
