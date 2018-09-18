Giants' Brandon Belt: Remains out Tuesday

Belt (knee) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Belt will sit for a fourth straight game as he continues to battle a recurring knee problem. The injury will likely require offseason surgery, though an MRI taken over the weekend ruled out structural damage, leaving him day-to-day moving forward. Aramis Garcia is once again starting at first base in Belt's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories