Belt (knee) will resume light baseball activity Monday, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Belt has been managing right knee inflammation for just under two weeks, but he's dealing with minimal structural damage to his knee and will undergo a rehab process rather than having surgery. While rehab should have a shorter recovery timetable than he'd have if he elected for surgery, a better idea of a return date likely won't be known until the 33-year-old is able to ramp up his activity level.