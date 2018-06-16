Giants' Brandon Belt: Returns from disabled list Saturday

The Giants activated Belt (appendicitis) from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.

Belt makes his return to the Giants on Saturday as expected, and should slot back in as the team's everyday first baseman. The 30-year-old hit the disabled list June 2 after getting his appendix removed and was initially expected to miss three weeks, but losing Evan Longoria to a fractured hand earlier this week may have prompted a quicker return.

