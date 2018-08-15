Giants' Brandon Belt: Returns from disabled list Tuesday
Belt (knee) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Tuesday night's game against the Dodgers, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Belt makes his return from the disabled list for the second game of the series in Los Angeles, although he is not in Tuesday's lineup against left-hander Alex Wood. Another lefty in Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin) is set to start for the Dodgers on Wednesday, but Belt seems likely to return to the lineup regardless with a scheduled off day Thursday.
