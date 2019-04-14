Giants' Brandon Belt: Returns to action Sunday

Belt (neck) is starting at first base and batting cleanup Sunday against the Rockies, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Belt was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to neck stiffness, but his quick return to the lineup indicates his absence was likely precautionary. The 29-year-old is slashing .231/.333/.500 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI through 60 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories