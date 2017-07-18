Giants' Brandon Belt: Returns to action Tuesday

Belt (wrist) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Indians, batting third and playing first base, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt was available as a defensive replacement Monday night, so it isn't too surprising to see him back in the lineup Tuesday. He'll resume his normal spot in the order as he looks to build on his .244/.352/.470 slash line.

