Giants' Brandon Belt: Returns to lineup Monday

Belt (knee) is starting at first base and hitting second Monday against the Braves, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt has been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup after a sore knee limited him to bench duty over the previous two games. The veteran first baseman, who is hitting just .173/.235/.227 across 23 games since returning from the disabled list in mid-August, will face southpaw Sean Newcomb in Monday's series opener.