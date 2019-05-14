Giants' Brandon Belt: Returns to starting nine

Belt (knee) is starting at first base and batting fourth Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt had been held out of the starting lineup for two straight contests due to knee soreness, but he clubbed a two-run homer Sunday in a pinch-hit appearance and evidently feels healthy enough to return following a scheduled off day.

