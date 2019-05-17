Giants' Brandon Belt: Returns to starting nine

Belt (knee) is starting at first base and batting fourth Friday against the Diamondbacks, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Belt was held out of Wednesday's lineup due to discomfort in his knee, but he's ready to roll after a few days off. He's slashing .192/.364/.423 with a homer and four RBI over his last 10 games.

