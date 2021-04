Belt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs scored Tuesday against the Rockies.

Belt has had a shaky start to the season, but he did manage to put together his second multi-hit effort in his last four starts. The highlight was his fourth home run of the season, which was a solo blast in the fifth inning. Belt is now hitting .217/.333/.467 with 10 runs scored and nine RBI across 72 plate appearances for the campaign.