Giants' Brandon Belt: Scratched with sore knee

Belt was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers due to a sore right knee.

Kelby Tomlinson will take Belt's spot in the order, batting second and playing second base, with Chase d'Arnaud sliding over to first base. Belt missed Monday's game with the same issue, though he was able to start in the following three contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories