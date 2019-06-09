Giants' Brandon Belt: Scratched with stomach ailment

Belt was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the Dodgers with a stomach illness, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Belt feeling under the weather, Evan Longoria -- who was scheduled to receive the day off -- will enter the starting nine at third base while Pablo Sandoval moves across the diamond to first base. The ailment doesn't sound like a major concern for Belt, who should be good to go for Tuesday's contest against the Padres following a team off day Monday.