Giants' Brandon Belt: Scratched with wrist soreness

Belt was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Dodgers with wrist soreness, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

Belt missed two games earlier this month with the problem and it appears to have cropped up again prior to Friday's contest. The lefty is having his best month of the season at the plate, hitting .264 with an .828 OPS, so hopefully it's nothing that will require an extensive loss of playing time. Nick Hundley takes his spot in the lineup Friday.